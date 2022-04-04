Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.