McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

