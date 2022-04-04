MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDWD. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,289. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

