MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.12 Million

Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce $469.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the lowest is $459.20 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 316,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,575. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

