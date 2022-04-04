MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 3.8%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.10. 3,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 437,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

