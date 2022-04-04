Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. 2,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

