Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

