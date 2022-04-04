Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 233,360 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

