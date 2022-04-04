Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

