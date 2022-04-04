Meritage Portfolio Management Has $592,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,035,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,327,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $177.06 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

