Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $430,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

