Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $125.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.