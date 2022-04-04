Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBND. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $22.68 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

