Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells $356,200.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,542. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

