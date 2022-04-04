Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

