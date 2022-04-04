Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $334.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of FB stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.56.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

