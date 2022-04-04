MetaHash Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $690,480.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.31 or 0.07514210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.25 or 0.99984376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,346,675,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,887,862 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.