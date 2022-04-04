MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 202,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,314. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Shares of MFA Financial are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

