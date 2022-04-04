M&G’s (MGPUF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $226.00 target price on the stock.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Monday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

