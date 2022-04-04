MIB Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $462,727.08 and approximately $421.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00083554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,514,497 coins and its circulating supply is 154,212,569 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

