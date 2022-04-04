MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $524,183.76

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $524,183.76 and approximately $580.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,422,397 coins and its circulating supply is 154,120,469 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.