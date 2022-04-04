Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 480,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203,227. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.