Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) Head to Head Contrast

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.80 $61.27 billion $9.39 32.95 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 1 31 1 3.00 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft currently has a consensus target price of $358.52, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Microsoft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 38.50% 45.73% 20.41% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -2.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats Celerity Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services of the company, which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and information technology professionals in all devices. The firm also offers operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, personal computers, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and intelligent devices and accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

