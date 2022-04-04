Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,444. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $422.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $46,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 377,007 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.