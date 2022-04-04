Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.44.

MIDD traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $160.15. 4,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,141. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.37. Middleby has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

