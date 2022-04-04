Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

