MileVerse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

