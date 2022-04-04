Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
HIE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.