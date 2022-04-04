Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

HIE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

