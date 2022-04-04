Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
