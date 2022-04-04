Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

