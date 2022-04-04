MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.