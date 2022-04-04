Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.34 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and approximately $253,564.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.58 or 0.00034040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

