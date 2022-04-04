Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,192,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.59 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

