Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Mogo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 53,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

