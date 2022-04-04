Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.36.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MHK stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 659,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

