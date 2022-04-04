Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24.
About Mondi (Get Rating)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
