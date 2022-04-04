MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $809,067.20

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $809,067.20 and $1,795.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00242287 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,929,408 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.