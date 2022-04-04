Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Monro stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

