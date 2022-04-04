Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $107.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 192,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

