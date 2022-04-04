Morgan Stanley Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.87.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

