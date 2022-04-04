Morgan Stanley Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $76.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.87.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
