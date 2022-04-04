Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 4th (NASDAQ:RNERU)

Mount Rainier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 4th. Mount Rainier Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Mount Rainier Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000.

