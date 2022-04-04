Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of MOV opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

