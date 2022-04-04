MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 221,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

