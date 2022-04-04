Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MUSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.43. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $203.99.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

