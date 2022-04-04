NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,287. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

