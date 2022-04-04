Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $107,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

