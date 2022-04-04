Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.