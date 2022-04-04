National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $154.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

