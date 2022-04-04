National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:WST opened at $417.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.29 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

