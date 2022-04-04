National Asset Management Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

