National Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $132.38 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

